Beavers designated as native species in England

Beavers have been designated as a native species of England.

In October, the legislation changed to protect wild-living beavers in the country, also designating them as a European protected species, making it an offence to kill, harm or disturb them.

In September, Defra published guidance on what activities related to beavers will require a licence, but conservationists want a full strategy detailed for their management.

The Wildlife Trusts and the Beaver Trust are calling on newly appointed Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawadena to ensure the Government leads the way on their reintroduction.

