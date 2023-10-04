Paris tourist shows off arm covered in bedbug bites from staying in Airbnb

A tourist has shown off bedbug bites all over his arm after renting an Airbnb in Paris.

The capital of France has been engulfed by an infestation of bedbugs in recent weeks, with authorities warning “no-one is safe”.

Footage of the insects has horrified social media users, with some seen standing on the Parisian metro instead of sitting on the fabric seats, or posting warnings about the critters swarming all over their Airbnb rentals.

TikToker Jimmy Song shared his experience from last month, saying the room he was hoping to rent for a month was infested.

He also showed his arm covered in bites.