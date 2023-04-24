Beefeaters display new uniform ahead of King’s coronation

Yeoman Warders, also known as Beefeaters, have been given a new uniform for King Charles III’s coronation,

For 70 years, the Beefeaters’ uniforms bore the cypher of the late Queen Elizabeth II, EIIR.

The ceremonial guardians, who work at the Tower of London, now have new attire displaying the King’s cypher - CIIIR.

His Majesty’s cypher has also been installed on parts of the Tower, including the Jewel House where the Crown Jewels are kept.

