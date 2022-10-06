Princess Kate was told “Ireland belongs to the Irish” as she greeted locals during a visit to Belfast.

The incident occurred on Thursday (6 October) while the Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William were greeting members of the crowd in Northern Ireland.

“Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country,” the protester said, as she shook Kate’s hand.

“Ireland belongs to the Irish,” she added, appearing to film the exchange.

