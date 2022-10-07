Prince William and Princess Kate take part in Belfast cocktail challenge

The Prince and Princess of Wales competed against each other in a race to make the quickest cocktail during a visit to a market in Belfast.

The royal couple were challenged to make the “Up the Lagan in a Bottle” drink.

Prince William was declared the champion after quickly shaking the ingredients together and pouring the drink over ice before adding a sprig of mint.

The visit was the couple’s second stop on their one-day trip to Northern Ireland.

