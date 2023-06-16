Moment man gatecrashes own funeral in helicopter after faking his death

Watch the moment a Belgian man turned up to his own “funeral” in a helicopter after faking his death.

David Baerten, 45, claimed he carried out the elaborate “prank” to teach members of his family a lesson about the importance of staying in touch with one another.

He told French media that he orchestrated the stunt because he felt “unappreciated” by some of his relatives.

A video posted by someone in attendance at the funeral shows Baerten arriving via helicopter before friends and family rush towards him.