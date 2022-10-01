Bella Hadid’s body spray painted with white dress during Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid wowed the crowd gathered for the Coperni fashion show on Friday (30 September) with a bit of runway “magic.”

The 25-year-old supermodel took to the runway wearing nothing but a pair of heels and underwear, covering her breasts with her hands.

Much to the amazement of those in attendance, a team of three men then spray-painted a latex white dress onto her body in front of their very eyes.

Coperni’s designers said the performance was a “celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past.”

