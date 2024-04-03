Bella Hadid dons cowboy boots and hat as she takes part in horse riding competition

Bella Hadid is a well-known horse lover, having said in interviews that she once dreamed of competing in the 2016 Olympics.

But the supermodel's Instagram post from this morning (April 3) showed a pretty niche form of her hobby, horse cutting.

The sport showcases a rider's and horse's ability to herd cattle.

Bella sported pigtails and a cowboy hat in her post while working with her "dancing boy" Tucker.

In the caption she revealed they are through to the second stage of the competition.

She said: "So many cookies for this boy. I am a lucky girl."