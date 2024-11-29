M&S Food Plan A ambassador Ben Fogle visits an M&S Foodhall to explore how we can all make small, everyday choices that taste good, and do good too.

In this video, Ben highlights the food waste reduction initiatives M&S Food has introduced as part of Plan A, like repurposing unsold bread into delicious frozen garlic bread, and removing use-by dates on fruit and veg, encouraging customers to trust their own judgement instead.

Ben also explores the partnership between M&S Food and Shelter, now in its 20th year, which sees 5% of all sales of Festive Food Shelter products going to the charity to support their helpline.

Plus we hear about the importance of the stories behind what we eat and drink, and how every choice we make – from our morning coffee to what’s in our fruit bowls – really does matter.