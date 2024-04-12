Most ‘luxurious’ airport in US revealed - with 22 lounges and 16 designer stores

A New York City airport is the US’s “most luxurious”, according to experts.

All Clear Travel Insurance ranked airports based on how many designer stores they have, how many 4 and 5-star hotels are located nearby, and how many passenger lounges they have.

John F Kennedy Airport came out on top with 22 lounges and 16 designer stores.

The Queens airport was ranked 11th most luxurious overall, with a score of 48 out of 100; Dubai International Airport came out on top with 83 out of 100.