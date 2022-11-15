Best Christmas advertisements of 2022

As the countdown to Christmas gets underway, the Independent takes a look at which holiday advertisements have been getting people talking.

Pulling at heartstrings, John Lewis’s ad tells the story of a man learning how to skate to help make his foster child feel more at home.

Supermarket Lidl chose a more humourous tale, their festive film depicting a toy bear’s rise to fame.

Trying their hand at political satire, Tesco’s ad runs through a manifesto pledging treats amid a “toy shortage.”

Here’s a look at the best bits to give you those festive feels.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.