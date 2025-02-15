The winter slog is ongoing but spring is just around the corner – so now is the time to start thinking of holidays in warmer weather.

This week, TravelSmart is looking at springtime getaways. Travel editor Benjamin Parker suggests his home county of Dorset might be the place for a UK stay, while Simon Calder, The Independent’s travel correspondent, shares the less-crowded but equally rewarding locations for watching spring unfold – including parts of Wales, Norfolk and Northumberland.

Elsewhere, the team give an insight into why going to northern Italy ahead of summer might be right for you, the highlights of North Africa, and the prime Asia springtime destination: Japan.

Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.