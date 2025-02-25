Watch: Beyoncé recreates iconic 34-year-old Levi ad

Beyoncé has partnered with Levi to recreate the fashion brand’s iconic nineties advert.

The singer has teamed up with Levi for the second chapter of its “Reimagine” campaign, titled “Pool Hall”.

The campaign video features the 43-year-old dressed in full denim, playing pool with actor Timothy Olyphant.

The video pays homage to Levi’s 1991 commercial, of the same name.

This time it is set to Beyonce’s song “Levi Jeans”, featuring Post Malone.

The singer shared the advert to her fans on Instagram on Monday (24 February), with the caption: “In my jeans”.