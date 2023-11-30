Beyoncé’s mother fires back at ‘racist’ skin-lightening comments

Beyonce’s mother has hit back at “sad little haters” who suggested her daughter lightened her skin for the premiere of her Renaissance film.

The singer, 42, was seen with platinum blonde hair and wore a silver dress at the red carpet event on Saturday 25 November and some criticised her on social media for her appearance.

In an Instagram post, Tina Knowles defended her daughter and said the comments were “racist” and “ignorant”.

“She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?” she wrote.

Knowles added that she is “tired of stupid, ignorant, self-hating, racist statements” about her daughter.