Former EastEnders star Billy Murray claims grandchildren nearly got ‘kidnapped’

Former Eastenders star Billy Murray has claimed that his grandchildren were almost kidnapped while on a walk in Essex.

The actor said that his daughter was out walking in Orsett with her children when a black Audi blocked her path.

Mr Murray claimed that the driver then exited the car and started talking to his daughter, before three other people got out of the car and began to approach his grandchildren before his daughter’s partner told the children to run.

Essex Police have said that “no offence has been identified”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.