Watch: Bird confuses police officers by mimicking siren sound

A bird mimicking the sound of a police siren confused officers with its convincing impression.

Police officers at Thames Valley Police spotted the bird making the noises outside the Roads Policing base in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

The team filmed the moment the bird started tweeting before replicating the sound of a police siren.

Posting a clip on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday (10 April), a police spokesman said: “From our workshops that test out the two-tone tune to officers deploying to jobs, this little fella has been sat patiently observing the noise to recreate it.”