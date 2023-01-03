Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthday

Greta Thunberg celebrated her 20th birthday on Tuesday, 3 January.

The Swedish climate activist is well known for challenging world leaders on their environmental policies.

She rose to fame when she started the “school strike for climate” outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.

Thunberg made headlines last week when she challenged former kickboxer Andrew Tate on Twitter, before he was detained in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

