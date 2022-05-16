Blood moon eclipse appears in south Florida sky

Stargazers around the world were treated to a rare sight overnight, as a blood moon appeared in the sky during a lunar eclipse.

At around 03:30 GMT on Monday, the Earth was positioned directly between the Sun and the Moon and as the latter fell into the Earth’s shadow, it was turned a dusky shade of dark red.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye.

Across the world - including in south Florida - the stunning sight lit up the sky.

