TikTok designer uses bacteria from her body to create jewellery

A TikTok jewellery designer has created dye for her products using her own bacteria.

Chloe Fitzpatrick, 22, from Falkirk, takes samples from her skin to grow the bacteria and develop into colours in a step away from traditional jewellery.

Her creations have caught the attention of 106,000 followers on TikTok where she records her design process.

Ms Fitzpatrick takes bacteria samples from her hands, feet, face and armpits, as well as swabs from her pet chihuahuas and plants.

“I want to show the beauty in bacteria... it has so many negative connotations,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

Sign up for our newsletters.