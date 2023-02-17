Campaigner dragged off stage during protest over Boohoo ‘ethical fashion’ panel

Protesters disrupted a Boohoo panel discussing “ethical fashion” in London this week, accusing the brand of “hypocrisy”.

Venetia La Manna, a fair fashion campaigner, was removed by security after stepping on stage to call out the business practices of the online retailer.

“How dare Boohoo take this platform to speak about ‘ethics’ and ‘industry collaboration’, when their garment makers in Leicester are paid £3.50 an hour?” she shouted.

A number of other campaigners were also removed for standing up and shouting during the protest.

In a statement provided to Dazed, Boohoo defended their panel, saying: “We attend events like Source Fashion to share insights from the work we are doing to reduce our environmental impact, embed our responsible purchasing principles and our quality assurance programme.”

