Boris Johnson shared his aspirations to "master the cow" during his interview with Nadine Dorries.

Dorries asked Johnson about his love for drawing, remarking that she has seen his pictures and they're "very good."

"At the moment I've got a project, and it's to master the form of the cow," he said, adding they're very difficult ot drawl.

What can be best described as a bizzare, imprumptu cow physiology pop quiz then followed, where he tested Dorries' bovine trivia.

