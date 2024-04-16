Catfish star Nev Schulman runs Boston Marathon as guide for blind athlete

Catfish host Nev Schulman ran the Boston Marathon on Monday, 15 April, as a guide for blind athlete Francesco Magisano.

The presenter, 39, and his running partner completed the race to raise money for Achilles International, an organisation that encourages people with disabilities to participate in mainstream athletics.

It’s not Schulman’s first time as a guide for a marathon; he most recently ran the New York City marathon in a time of 4 hours, 17 minutes and 23 seconds for a visually impaired athlete.