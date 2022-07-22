Dame Deborah James’ friends to pay tribute to cancer campaigner with tattoos

Dame Deborah James’ friends have decided to collectively pay a heartwarming tribute to the late journalist by getting tattoos in her memory.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly said she and other friends of Ms James were planning to get “rebellious hope” tattoos.

“We’re just deciding where to get them. We might have to film that, I think that’s going to happen,” Lorraine said.

The podcast host, known as Bowel Babe, died in June aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

