‘I chose braces in my 30s over ‘Turkey teeth’ - trolls don’t bother me’

A 32-year-old who had braces fitted has spoken about the abuse he has faced from online trolls over his decision.

Scott Lowe had £2700 braces fitted two-and-a-half years ago and hopes to have them removed in December.

The window cleaner from Seacombe, Merseyside, said he made the decision as his teeth “looked like a burst piano.”

“I think braces are better than getting ‘Turkey teeth’. These are my teeth,” he added.

Mr Lowe says he has faced trolling online, with one commenter saying: “Braces at your big age, mad” - but this hasn’t bothered him.