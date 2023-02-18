Brazilian Carnival: Pet street group performs as part of Rio celebrations

Celebrations have kicked off in Rio de Janeiro as the much-anticipated Brazilian Carnival gets underway this weekend.

This video shows the festivities in the country's capital as dogs dressed up in costume are paraded on a stage.

The world-renowned celebration is expected to see 46 million people joining in the celebrations which will carry on until 22 February.

Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed Carnival by two months, leading to a bit of a dampened spectacle compared to most years.

Parties, known as blocos, bring millions of revellers to the streets every year.

Sign up for our newsletters.