The Brazilian prison using geese instead of guard dogs

The Brazilian prison has switched up its security system by using geese instead of guard dogs.

Since December 20, a group of geese have been waddling around the perimeter of Sao Pedro de Alcantara prison, in Brazil’s southern state of Santa Catarina.

Replacing their canine predecessors, the honking birds, dubbed “geese agents,” patrol a green space between the prison’s inside fence and main outer wall.

Staff have admitted that the vigilance of the waterfowl species of bird makes them excellent guard animals, even more so than dogs, Reuters reported.

The prison’s director, Marcos Roberto de Souza, told the news outlet: “We have electronic surveillance, in-person surveillance … and finally the surveillance of the geese, which replaced the dogs.”