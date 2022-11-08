EastEnders star Samantha Womack has revealed her breast cancer was found during a “random check” and describes herself as “very lucky” after finding the lump early.

The actor, 50, urged other women to get checked, saying the disease attacks the body and femininity.

“I was diagnosed about three and a half, four months ago... it was really incredible because I didn’t find a lump, I didn’t feel unwell,” Womack explained.

“I actually just thought I’ll do a random check. I had an ultrasound and it showed a little shadow.”

