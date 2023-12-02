Bristol couple provide festive cheer by using 28,000 bulbs to light up home

A couple from Bristol have lit up their home with over 28,000 lights, bringing a spot of Christmas cheer to their neighbourhood.

Ian and Ann Cooper, started planning their ‘annual’ light show on Andover Road last year, which draws in over 100 people every day, watching the display dance to the sound of Christmas music.

The couple choose to continue doing it after five years to “give back to society” and “see people enjoying themselves”.

If this year’s is anything to go by, Mr Cooper will begin planning the 2024 festivities on Boxing Day.