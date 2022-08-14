Dozens of hot air balloons arrived to take part in this year's Bristol Balloon Fiesta on Saturday evening.

Footage captures more than 20 of the multicoloured balloons taking part in the “Nightglow” light show.

The pilots and crews fired off the balloons' burners in time to a score of a soundtrack while the balloons were tethered to the ground to create the spectacle.

Tens of thousands of people watched the show from the banks of the Ashton Court Estate.

