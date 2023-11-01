Meet the 18-stone dog thought to be Britain’s biggest pooch

A dog that stands at more than 7ft on its hind legs has been claimed to be the biggest pooch in the UK.

Abu, a two-year-old Turkish Malakli, weighs 18 stone (114kg) and his owner Dylan Shaw from Redcar, Yorkshire, says his diet of 3kg of meat a day costs him more than £4,000 a year.

Shaw says Abu is a "gentle giant" who loves cuddling with his young children.

"When he's stood on all fours his shoulders come above my hips – I'm five foot 11, and he makes me look like a child stood next to him," he added.