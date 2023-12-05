Stars from Hollywood and the UK dazzled at the British Fashion Awards in celebration of the best in UK fashion on Monday 4 December 2023.

The likes of Sam Smith and Rita Ora rubbed shoulders with Andrew Garfield and Anne Hathaway on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

Ora in particular went above and beyond once again, covering her back in a chrome spine prosthetic and pairing it with a dress from her Primark collection.

Last year she used facial prosthetics to give herself a mermaid vibe on the red carpet.