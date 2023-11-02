Britney Spears’ heartbreaking final words before conservatorship revealed

Britney Spears’ former friend has recalled the words the singer said to him before her conservatorship was imposed.

Sean Phillip appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, 24 October - the day the star released her new memoir The Woman in Me, which includes details of her conservatorship.

Spears’ former assistant told Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway how he tried to persuade her to get professional help after she shaved her head.

After he drove her to a facility and she didn’t want to check in voluntarily, Phillip says he had to call her father Jamie Spears - and that was the last time he saw the singer.