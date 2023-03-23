Brooklyn Beckham reveals huge tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz’s face

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed that he recently got a massive tattoo of his wife's face on his upper arm.

The son of footballer David Beckham happily whipped off his jumper to proudly unveil his latest work of body art.

He made the grand reveal during his television interview with Jennifer Hudson.

The 23-year-old also shared that he has the lyrics to the song his wife walked down the aisle at their wedding to.

