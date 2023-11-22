Woman roars at mother bear and cubs in close encounter

A woman roars at a bear and two cubs in order to ward them off while hiking.

Runner Laura Gold encounters the animals after turning a blind corner on a trail in Sierra Madre, California, on Wednesday 8 November.

The video shows Gold slowly backing away and roaring to scare the bears, but the trio continues to follow her.

Another hiker coming behind Gold encouraged the bears away down a separate trail, leaving a path free for the hikers to follow.