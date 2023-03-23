Bruce Willis’s wife shares video of couple renewing wedding vows on their anniversary

Bruce Willis's wife shared a touching video revealing that the couple renewed their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Emma Hemin posted this clip from the ceremony four years ago on Instagram, with the caption: "On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said ‘I do’ back in 2009.

"I’m so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends."

The actor was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

