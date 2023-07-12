Burger King launches ‘real cheeseburger’ stuffed with 20 slices of cheese

Burger King in Thailand have launched a bizarre new product - a “real cheeseburger” made with 20 slices of American cheese and no meat.

The Thai operator of the US fast food chain announced that the burger was available at its outlets nationwide starting Sunday 9 July.

Footage shows burger-lover Thanaporn Chatcharaporn, 26, tucking into the dish at a branch in Bangkok.

“It’s very, very salty. Almost too salty to eat. The smell is also very strong. At the first bite, it gave me goosebumps, but I couldn’t finish the whole thing. I wanted to try it just to see what it was like,” she said.

The glorified cheese sandwich costs around $3 - slightly cheaper than a regular meat cheeseburger.