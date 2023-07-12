Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

Burger King releases cheeseburger with only CHEESE and no meat

03:14

Oliver Browning | 1689170664

Burger King launches ‘real cheeseburger’ stuffed with 20 slices of cheese

Burger King in Thailand have launched a bizarre new product - a “real cheeseburger” made with 20 slices of American cheese and no meat.

The Thai operator of the US fast food chain announced that the burger was available at its outlets nationwide starting Sunday 9 July.

Footage shows burger-lover Thanaporn Chatcharaporn, 26, tucking into the dish at a branch in Bangkok.

“It’s very, very salty. Almost too salty to eat. The smell is also very strong. At the first bite, it gave me goosebumps, but I couldn’t finish the whole thing. I wanted to try it just to see what it was like,” she said.

The glorified cheese sandwich costs around $3 - slightly cheaper than a regular meat cheeseburger.

Up next

00:30

Passenger gets ‘private’ jet for £188 as no other travellers board

00:22

Cancer survivor wears glittering eyeballs after losing eye as baby

00:37

Downing Street staffer booed as he removes Larry the cat from No 10

00:35

Tom Holland admits he didn’t know he had to pay his water bill

Editor’s Picks

39:09

Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

More Editor’s Picks

01:45

Aspartame: What effects do carcinogens have on your body?

01:10

CCTV captures moment of car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv

01:22

Man who killed mother and children in house fire smiles at police

00:30

Usman Khawaja confronts fan in Long Room after Bairstow dismissal

On The Ground

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

05:33

Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground

05:31

Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

More On The Ground

40:32

The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary

40:32

Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм

00:33

Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer

07:16

‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

06:28

How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

09:01

Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?

07:25

Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions

11:26

What help is available for the cost of living crisis?

Behind The Headlines

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

More Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

More Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

Music Box

08:39

Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

09:40

Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box

More Music Box

08:07

UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box

09:10

Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72

10:28

Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box

11:15

Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’

Love Lives

01:25

Hayley Atwell reveals how to stop men approaching her in clubs

39:09

Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character

02:36

The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue

01:39

Why it’s so easy to obsess over Taylor Swift

More Love Lives

49:55

Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’

01:04

Why The Picture of Dorian Gray is ‘casually bisexual’

00:57

Naoise Dolan on the problem with being a literary ‘it girl’

35:29

Watch Naoise Dolan explain fiction’s queer relationship problem

Travel Smart

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

News

00:56

Watch: Major leak turns London flats into ‘scene from Titanic’

00:50

Best route out of poverty is a job, deputy prime minister says

01:06

Jeremy Vine urges BBC presenter to come forward in opening monologue

00:46

Terrified tourists flee erupting New Zealand volcano that killed 22

More News

01:07

Thames Water CEO explains why customers pay ‘less’ than they should

00:35

Thick black smoke billows from Hertfordshire industrial estate fire

00:21

Andrew Tate bizarrely claims Covid ‘went away after Ukraine invasion’

00:28

Rishi Sunak taunted by Australian prime minister over Ashes rivalry

Sport

00:34

Postecoglou ‘not losing sleep’ over star striker Harry Kane’s future

00:23

Watch: Wimbledon umpire warns fans not to pop champagne mid-game

00:37

Wimbledon star reveals she gave away Harry Styles tickets to play

00:30

Watch Martin Brundle’s awkward grid walk exchange with Cara Delevingne

More Sport

00:54

Ashes: Woakes says England need to recreate spirit of 2019 Headingley

00:18

Wimbledon: Umpire impressively catches ball on Centre Court

00:36

Yankees cameraman stretchered off pitch after ball hits him in head

00:39

Paula Badosa corrects interviewer who claims she ‘won’ Wimbledon match

Climate

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

01:58

Devastating floods batter Vermont as water levels continue to rise

00:26

Stranded locals rescued by zipline as torrential floods hit India

01:32

Floods cause havoc around world as torrential rains lash India and US

More Climate

00:38

Trapped driver rescued from car as flash flooding hits Liverpool

00:45

Woman clings to roof of car as flash floods wash vehicles away

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

Culture

01:06

Jeremy Vine urges BBC presenter to come forward in opening monologue

00:30

Danny Dyer explains why some fans will not want to watch new series

02:21

Watch: First look at Timothee Chalamet as Wonka in new trailer

00:32

Brad Pitt spotted filming new Formula One movie at Silverstone

More Culture

00:25

Moment Harry Styles hit in face by thrown object during Vienna show

01:02

‘I hope to still be going’: Tom Cruise looks to emulate Harrison Ford

01:39

Matty Healy eats raw tomahawk steak during concert again

00:40

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly punches fan in face mid-performance

E.ON Next Power Switch

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in