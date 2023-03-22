New league tables launched to celebrate women in business

The E2E 100 is a new initiative aiming to champion extraordinary entrepreneurship in Britain.

In the run up to the launch of the first of its six tracks – The E2E Female 100 – The Independent’s studio was visited by the business leaders behind the project: Lord Bilimoria CBE, DL Founder, Cobra Beer; Shalini Khemka CBE, Founder & CEO, E2E; and Richard Morris, CEO, IWG UK.

Together they discussed the purpose behind these league tables, the opportunities they present to other business leaders and the promising future of the E2E 100.