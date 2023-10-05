Caitlyn Jenner says she would not 'feel safe' using men's toilets

Caitlyn Jenner has said she would not “feel safe” using men’s toilets.

The American media personality, 73, who came out as a trans woman in 2015, said she has been using women’s toilets for eight years and has “never had a problem”.

“Would I feel more safe going into the men’s room, looking like this? I don’t think that would be a good idea, for my safety,” Jenner told Sky News.

“It is a much better environment in the ladies’ room, but I treat it with respect.”