Black bear caught taking a dip in California hot tub

A black bear was caught taking a dip in a hot tub.

The Burbank Police Department in California responded to a call last month to find the unexpected - and rather amusing - sight.

Officers worked alongside the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to monitor the bear, in order to ensure its safety and the safety of the neighbourhood.

Eventually, the animal moved to perch atop a tree on the same property and after several hours, came back down and wandered off without further incident.