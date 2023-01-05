Curious orca breaks away from pod to check out tourist boat in Gulf of California

A curious orca broke away from its pod to pay a visit to a tourist boat passing through the Gulf of California.

This amazing footage shows the killer whale getting up close and personal with the boat, swimming right underneath it.

Evans Baudin, who runs ocean safaris in the area, filmed the video of the special encounter.

He received a tip that orcas were in the area, and after an hour of searching, he and his group were not disappointed.

After recording images to aid scientific research, the group enjoyed observing the killer whale for minutes.

Sign up for our newsletters.