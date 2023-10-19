Terrifying fish with teeth from 3000ft below ocean washes up in rare sighting

A mysterious "monster" fish with teeth washed up on shores of a California park in a "very rare" sighting on Friday, 13 October.

Crystal Cove State Park posted images of the specimen on their Facebook page, explaining that the creature was a Pacific Football Fish.

This type of fish lives in the Pacific Ocean at depths of 2,000 to 3,300ft.

Last Friday's discovery echoed one from 2021, when a fish of the same species was found at the park by a visitor.

The park said how or why the fish ended up onshore is unknown.