A group of high school students surprised their history teacher by crashing his wedding.

Kevin McClintock, 31, from San Diego, California, tied the knot with fiancé Katie and a group of his students made it to the ceremony.

He had told his class he’d “love to have them at the reception,” but only if they were able to work out where it was being held.

The students knew it was taking place in a public space, but had to do the rest of the detective work themselves.

Fifteen worked out the reception was in Mission Bay Park, San Diego.

Sign up for our newsletters.