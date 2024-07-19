Birth of sixty rare crocodiles gives hope to near-extinct species

The birth of sixty critically-endangered Siamese crocodiles at the end of June has given hope to conservationists for the survival prospects of the rare species.

Once widespread in the wetlands of Southeast Asia, the reptile has disappeared from 99 per cent of its former range, conservation group Flora and Fauna said.

It was previously feared to be extinct in the wild until a survey team led by the group rediscovered it in Cambodia’s Cardamom Mountains.

Siamese crocodiles are revered by local Indigenous people, and it is taboo to kill or hurt one, Flora and Fauna added.