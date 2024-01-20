Mourners arrive for funeral of Kids Company founder Camila Batmanghelidjh

Watch as mourners arrive for the funeral of Kids Company charity founder Camila Batmanghelidjh on Saturday 20 January.

The Iranian-born social justice campaigner founded the charity in 1996 to support vulnerable children and young people in London and Bristol.

Ms Batmanghelidjh’s family said she died peacefully in her sleep aged 61, after a period of “failing health”, describing her as an “endless source of inspiration” who “dedicated her life to advocating for Britain’s most vulnerable children”.

Her funeral service took place at 10am at Golders Green Crematorium, north London.

Mourners have been urged to wear colour to the service.