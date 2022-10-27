A large humpback whale has been rescued after becoming entangled in ropes connected to a fishing buoy off the coast of Texada Island, in British Columbia.

Dramatic drone footage shows the whale pulling the ropes through the water as rescuers try to cut the line while pursuing it on dinghies.

Even with all the commotion of the rescue, other members of its pod can be seen swimming close by.

Nearly five hours into the rescue operation, the whale helped free itself with a majestic move, flipping backwards to pop the rope out of its mouth.

