Huge black bear stalks group of friends along hiking trail

A group of hikers filmed the moment a huge black bear stalked them for three-quarters of a mile.

Geoffrey Zhou, 21, was hiking with four friends along the Howe Sound Crest trail in Vancouver, Canada, when they saw the bear emerge from the mist.

It slowly followed the group for around 30 minutes, forcing them to walk a kilometre up the trail backwards, until they were able to hide behind a bush.

“[The bear] stayed at a constant pace, so we hiked back at a slightly faster pace as not to alarm it while maintaining distance,” Zhou, who had prior wilderness training, explained.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.