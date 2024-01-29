Raccoon found stuck upside down in sewer rescued by firefighters

A raccoon has been rescued by firefighters in Canada after getting stuck upside down in a sewer grating.

The poor animal was discovered trapped on a snowy day in the city of Guelph, Ontario.

Local animal charity Guelph Humane Society (GHS) first attempted to release the raccoon and after several attempts, called in the fire department.

“After efforts failed it was clear the only way to free her was by removing the grate so the officers decided to sedate the raccoon to reduce stress and call in more reinforcements,” a statement from GHS read.

Once freed, the animal was safely transported to the shelter, where she was given warm towels, food and water before being released back into the wild the next day.