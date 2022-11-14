A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin has revealed he has terminal lung cancer that has spread to his brain.

The 48-year-old TV presenter, best known for A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country, hopes his diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day.”

Irwin said the first sign of his illness came when his vision became blurry as he filmed a show in Italy in 2020.

“I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating,” Irwin said.

