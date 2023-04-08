Cancer survivor gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby after having ovaries removed

A woman has given birth to a “miracle” baby boy after having her ovaries removed as part of life-saving cancer treatment.

Stacey Broadmeadow, 38, was shocked to discover she had a million-to-one rare cancer but even more terrified at the thought it would rob her of her chance of motherhood.

But thanks to Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, she froze her eggs, is free of cancer and now has a baby boy, named Harry.

“He is an absolute miracle,” Ms Broadmeadow said of her son.

