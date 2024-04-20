Independent TV
Woman who ‘almost died’ trying to cure cancer with juice diet offers warning to others
A woman who almost died trying to cure her cancer with a juice diet has warned others against “cutting out” traditional medical advice and trying to source alternative information online.
Medics tried to get Irena Stoynova to use conventional cancer treatments after she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in June 2021, but she “shut them out”.
The former model said instead of chemotherapy, she sought alternatives online and took the advice of a man who has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, and claims the human body can “heal itself” with help of radical lifestyle and diet changes.
Doctors said she was on the verge of death when she was taken to Frimley Park Hospital by ambulance in May last year, where she finally agreed to receive chemotherapy.
